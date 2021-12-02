Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

CSX stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,701. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. CSX has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

