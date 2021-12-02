Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.960-$2.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CHD stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

