IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.