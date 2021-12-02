Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Up 60.2% in November

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,083,700 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 2,548,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,007,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCUUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Fission Uranium from $0.80 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,705. Fission Uranium has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.45 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

