Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DHY remained flat at $$2.47 during trading hours on Thursday. 798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,981. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 139.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

