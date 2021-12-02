Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE WM opened at $160.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.46.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

