GlobalBoost-Y Hits 24 Hour Volume of $123.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $696,123.16 and $123.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,441.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,477.82 or 0.07933583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.94 or 0.00363111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.47 or 0.01000107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00083817 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.15 or 0.00425481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.00394202 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

