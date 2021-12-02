Cred Price Reaches $0.0058 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Cred coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $981,351.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 64.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00087095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

