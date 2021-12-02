Head to Head Analysis: Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) versus Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 1,470.86 $1.62 million N/A N/A

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dialog Semiconductor and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 6 1 0 2.14 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,492.22% N/A -87.01%

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

