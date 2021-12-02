NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26. NetApp has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

