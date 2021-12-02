salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.
salesforce.com stock traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.04. 305,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,680. The company has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.61.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.56.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
