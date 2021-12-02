salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

salesforce.com stock traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.04. 305,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,680. The company has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.61.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.56.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

