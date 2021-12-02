Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several research firms have commented on U. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Unity Software stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $27,233,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,871,710 shares of company stock valued at $314,721,711 over the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.