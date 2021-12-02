Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 81,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

