Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading 10.1% Higher After Strong Earnings

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $219.95 and last traded at $218.06. 49,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,630,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.08.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.21.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,926,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Okta by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.47 and a 200 day moving average of $243.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.