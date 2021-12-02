Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,295 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $94,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE CBRE opened at $95.02 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

