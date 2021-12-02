Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,896,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

