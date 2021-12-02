Royal Harbor Partners LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.13. 60,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,266. The firm has a market cap of $267.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

