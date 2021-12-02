Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.00. 232,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average of $140.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

