Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $429.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $2,592,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $187,554,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $1,581,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.49. 15,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,108. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $332.30 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

