Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires 284 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.65. 20,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,116. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

