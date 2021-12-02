The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $71.00 Price Target

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $71.00 price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. 1,143,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,426,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

