The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $71.00 Price Target

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $71.00 price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. 1,143,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,426,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.
In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
