Pflug Koory LLC Sells 825 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 62,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.25. 68,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.