Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report sales of $690.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.14 million. Primerica reported sales of $594.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $4.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.65. 988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,359. Primerica has a 52 week low of $128.84 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.99.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

