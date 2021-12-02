$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Shares of FMC traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,440. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

