Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,493,100 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 2,265,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 276.5 days.
Shares of NPIFF remained flat at $$29.74 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $41.06.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.9568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
