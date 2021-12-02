Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in November

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,161.0 days.

PRRWF remained flat at $$32.47 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRRWF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

