Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0583 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $286,168.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,837,468 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

