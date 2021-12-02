iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,571,054 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.