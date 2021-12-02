Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

TSLA stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,089.18. 152,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,778,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 354.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $976.88 and its 200-day moving average is $777.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,540,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,365,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

