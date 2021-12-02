Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

BATS JPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 4,744,165 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69.

