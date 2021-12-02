XXEC Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

XXEC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000. Zoetis accounts for approximately 4.2% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.00 and a 200 day moving average of $199.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

