Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.83 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.64. The company had a trading volume of 101,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531,700. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

