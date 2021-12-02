Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 198 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $59.44. 138,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

