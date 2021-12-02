Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 951 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.45. 58,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

