Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price at C$140.61

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$140.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$128.18. 970,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$129.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$128.14. The stock has a market cap of C$182.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$102.74 and a 52 week high of C$134.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

