Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $6.01 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.