Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,358 shares of company stock worth $4,800,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $120.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.