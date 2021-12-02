Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 104 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 26.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 147,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,131. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.44 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.96.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.