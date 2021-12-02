Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Up 5.3%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 23,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,238,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

