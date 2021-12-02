Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $28.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $9,970,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $9,825,000.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.31. 698,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,299,269. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $159.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

