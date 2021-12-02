Acas LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.09. 149,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $123.30 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

