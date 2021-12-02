Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Target Price at $296.90

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.96. 15,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,291. AON has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.53 and its 200 day moving average is $273.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AON will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after purchasing an additional 489,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AON by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AON by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.