Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Raised by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.28. 214,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,755. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

