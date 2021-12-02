UpBots Hits 1-Day Volume of $303,981.00 (UBXT)

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One UpBots coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UpBots has a market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $303,981.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UpBots has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00236660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UpBots

UpBots (UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,730,120 coins and its circulating supply is 402,662,430 coins. The official message board for UpBots is medium.com/upbotscom . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . UpBots’ official website is upbots.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

Buying and Selling UpBots

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpBots directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpBots should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UpBots using one of the exchanges listed above.

