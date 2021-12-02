NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Down 19.1% This Week

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $124,455.72 and approximately $46,146.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00063794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00071192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.25 or 0.07918032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,482.08 or 0.99753533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021261 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

