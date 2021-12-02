Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.17% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $73.08.

