Matrix Trust Co Takes $13.90 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned 3.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCV. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000.

Shares of IMCV stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,053. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $68.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

