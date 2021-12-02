Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,029 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. 184,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

