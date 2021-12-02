Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.44 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capri were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

