Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBEF. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of DBEF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. 43,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

